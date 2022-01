Reimer allowed two goals on 41 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Reimer was solid in his first start since returning from a lower-body injury. He didn't have to be excellent, as Timo Meier paced the Sharks with five goals in the contest. The 33-year-old Reimer is now 12-7-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 21 games this season. He'll likely split the goaltending duties with Adin Hill going forward.