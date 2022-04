Reimer allowed four goals on 46 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The Sharks were down two goals in the third period, but they scored twice in the last 2:06 to tie the game. Reimer did his part in overtime on a penalty kill, and he added three stops in the shootout for the win. The 34-year-old ended his 0-4-3 skid Sunday, and he's now at 19-17-9 with a 2.85 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 47 appearances this season. The Sharks' home finale is Tuesday versus the Ducks.