Reimer will be stationed between the pipes in Minnesota on Sunday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer is 0-3-2 over his last five starts with an .891 save percentage during that stretch. The veteran netminder is now 18-16-8 with a 2.79 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season. He defeated the Wild by stopping 26 of 27 shots in a Nov. 16 matchup.