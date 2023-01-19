Reimer stopped 33 of 36 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Reimer gave up the first three goals of the game, but the Sharks turned things around and went into the third period tied at 3-3. They got another pair of goals in the final frame to earn the 34-year-old his first win since Dec. 22. For the season, Reimer has an 8-13-4 record with a 3.23 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 25 appearances. He hasn't been that good lately, but perhaps Wednesday's comeback win will spark something for the Sharks. They begin a road trip back east with a game Saturday in Columbus.