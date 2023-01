Reimer is expected to guard the road net against Los Angeles on Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reimer will attempt to bounce back after losing his last three starts while allowing 14 goals over that span. He's 7-12-3 with a 3.22 GAA and .895 save percentage in 22 contests this season. Los Angeles has the 12th-ranked offense with 3.27 goals per game.