Reimer is expected to start at home against the Devils on Monday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer will look to bring his four-game losing streak to an end. He's 7-13-3 with a 3.26 GAA and .895 save percentage in 23 contests this season. New Jersey has the sixth-ranked offense with 3.53 goals per game in 2022-23.