Reimer is expected to start at home against Boston on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer has a 7-11-3 record, 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage in 21 games in 2022-23. He's dropped his last two starts while allowing 10 goals on 55 shots. Boston has the second-ranked offense with 3.76 goals per game this season.