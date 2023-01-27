Reimer will be in the road crease versus Carolina on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer will make his third start in a row and his fifth in the last six games. He is 8-14-5 with a 3.25 GAA and an .896 save percentage this season. Reimer's GAA hasn't been this poor since the 2013-14 season and he's never had a save percentage under .900 in his 13-year NHL career until now. He'll have a tough matchup against the Hurricanes, who are averaging 3.21 goals per game and have the second best record in the NHL.