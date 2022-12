Reimer will get the nod for Tuesday's home game against Calgary, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer is coming off a 39-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles. He has a 6-8-3 record this season with a 2.86 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Flames rank 22nd in the NHL this year with 3.00 goals per game.