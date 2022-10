Reimer will get the starting nod for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

After an 0-3-0 start, Reimer stopped 21 of 23 shots against the Rangers on Thursday to pick up his first win. He's now sporting a .918 save percentage and 2.77 GAA through four appearances. The veteran netminder went 7-8-6 with a 3.08 GAA on the road last season.