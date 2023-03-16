Reimer will get the home start versus Seattle on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Reimer gave up four goals on 28 shots in his last start, a 5-2 loss to the Wild on Saturday. Reimer is 10-17-6 with a 3.30 GAA and .894 save percentage. The netminder will face the Kraken, who have found the back of the net 234 times, seventh best in the NHL.
