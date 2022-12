Reimer will guard the home goal in Thursday's game versus the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer let in six goals versus the Flames on Tuesday, but he'll get a chance to right the ship Thursday. The 34-year-old goalie has gone 1-1-1 with 10 goals allowed in three starts since returning from a lower-body injury. The Wild are on the second half of a back-to-back, but this is still a tough matchup for Reimer and the Sharks.