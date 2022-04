Reimer allowed five goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Reimer let three separate leads slip away, and Zach Hyman completed the Oilers' comeback 1:37 into overtime. The 34-year-old Reimer is just 1-3-4 in April, allowing 26 goals in his eight appearances. He's at 19-17-10 with a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage, which will likely be his final numbers for the season. Kaapo Kahkonen is confirmed to start Friday versus the Kraken.