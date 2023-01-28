Reimer made 31 saves in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The Sharks scored three straight goals in the third period to give Reimer a 4-2 lead, but he let it slip away in the dying minutes and got beaten by Martin Necas for both the tying and winning tallies, with the latter deflecting in off the netminder's shoulder on a shot he thought he'd stopped. Reimer has only one win in his last nine starts, going 1-5-3 with a 3.99 GAA and .876 save percentage, but Kaapo Kahkonen has struggled just as much during that stretch (3.99 GAA, .863 SvP in six starts) so there's unlikely to be a change in the pecking order for San Jose after the All-Star break.