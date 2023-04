Reimer stopped 31 of 36 shots in a 5-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Reimer ended the season on a down note, losing his final three starts, during which he allowed 17 goals on 104 shots. Overall in 2022-23, he has finished with a 12-21-8 record, 3.48 GAA and .890 save percentage in 43 contests. Reimer has completed his two-year, $4.5 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.