Reimer allowed four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Reimer took his third straight loss, and he's allowed 11 goals in that span. He was unavailable for Wednesday's game versus the Kraken with a lower-body injury, but it was apparently a minor issue. The 34-year-old goalie is now 5-8-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 15 contests. Assuming he doesn't have an injury setback, he should continue to log most of the playing time over Kaapo Kahkonen. The Sharks end their home stand Sunday versus the Canucks before heading east for a four-game road trip.