Reimer was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, an indication that he will get the home crease versus Minnesota, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Reimer won his last start Monday, turning aside 36 shots in a 3-2 victory over Winnipeg. He is 10-16-6 with a 3.27 GAA and .895 save percentage this season. Reimer will take on the Wild, who will be missing their top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov. Kaprizov is out 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.
