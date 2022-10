Reimer made 21 saves in a 3-2 OT win over the Rangers on Thursday. It was the Sharks' first win of the season.

Filip Chytil went five-hole with a low wrister from the left face-off circle early in the second period after stealing the puck in the neutral zone. And Artemi Panarin wired a high one-timer from low in the left circle that went in short side at 9:05 of the same frame. Reimer will be glad to finally get into the win column. This will be a long season for the Sharks.