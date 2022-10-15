Reimer allowed two goals on 35 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Reimer did well against one of his former teams, but the Sharks' offense mustered just one goal of support. The 34-year-old was kept almost twice as busy as Carolina goalie Antti Raanta, who stopped 18 of 19 shots in the win. Reimer has allowed four goals on 66 shots through two games, but he's lost both of them. He should still see a slight edge over Kaapo Kahkonen for starts, though that could change if either of the Sharks' goalies goes on a hot stretch.