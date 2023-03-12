Reimer stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

The Sharks controlled play for much of the first two periods but had little to show for it. After Evgeny Svechnikov slashed Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury late in the middle frame, the visitors woke up a bit, and Reimer wasn't able to keep the Sharks competitive. The 34-year-old netminder has lost three of his last five starts, falling to 10-17-6 on the year. He has 3.30 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 34 appearances, though Kaapo Kahkonen has also struggled lately. Whichever goalie the Sharks start Tuesday will have a favorable home matchup versus the Blue Jackets.