Reimer stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.
Reimer snapped a four-game winless skid, but it wasn't without drama. He had to weather a storm in the second period, and he allowed a couple of third-period tallies but held the lead. The 34-year-old improved to 3-5-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 starts this season. Reimer's allowed at least four goals in four of his last five outings. The Sharks continue their road trip Sunday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Sharks' James Reimer: Starting against Dallas on Friday•
-
Sharks' James Reimer: Takes shootout loss•
-
Sharks' James Reimer: Starting against Anaheim•
-
Sharks' James Reimer: Turns aside 41 in shootout loss•
-
Sharks' James Reimer: In goal Thursday•
-
Sharks' James Reimer: Beaten early and late in loss•