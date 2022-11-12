Reimer stopped 25 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Reimer snapped a four-game winless skid, but it wasn't without drama. He had to weather a storm in the second period, and he allowed a couple of third-period tallies but held the lead. The 34-year-old improved to 3-5-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 starts this season. Reimer's allowed at least four goals in four of his last five outings. The Sharks continue their road trip Sunday in Minnesota.