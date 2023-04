Reimer will start Monday's road game against Winnipeg, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer surrendered six goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Edmonton. The Manitoba native has a 12-19-8 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 41 appearances. Reimer has stopped 77 of 79 shots in two wins over the Jets this year. Winnipeg is tied for 21st in the league this campaign with 2.97 goals per game.