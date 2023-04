Reimer will start Thursday's road game in Edmonton, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer will get the second half of a back-to-back after Kaapo Kahkonen took the loss in Calgary on Wednesday. Reimer has already taken a career-high 20 losses, and facing off with one of the league's top offenses Thursday could make it tough for him to end the campaign on a positive note.