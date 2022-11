Reimer will get the starting nod at home against the Panthers on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Reimer has struggled for wins this season through his first seven contests, posting a disappointing 2-5-0 record despite a 2.77 GAA and .914 save percentage. The Sharks are currently scoring at a dismal rate of 2.42 goals per game, second-fewest in the league, which doesn't bode well for Reimer starting to pick up victories.