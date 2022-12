Reimer gave up six goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was the second time in his last three games that Reimer gave up a half-dozen goals. The 34-year-old dropped to 7-10-3 with a 3.14 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 20 outings this season. He's starting to get a bit inconsistent, but Reimer has still shown better performances than Kaapo Kahkonen, so the former should continue to see a fair amount of playing time.