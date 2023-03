Reimer stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Reimer played well but couldn't make a 1-0 lead from early in the third period stick. The 35-year-old has had the Kraken's number over the last two years, allowing just five goals against them over three games. In 2022-23, he's at 10-17-7 with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Sharks' homestand ends Saturday versus the Islanders.