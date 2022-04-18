Reimer allowed five goals on 28 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

The Sharks' losing streak reached 10 games Sunday, with Reimer responsible for six of them (0-3-3). This was his worst appearance in the stretch, and he's allowed 19 goals during the skid. The 34-year-old is down to 18-16-9 with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 45 outings this season. Neither Reimer nor Kaapo Kahkonen has been that inspiring lately, but whoever starts Tuesday will have a favorable matchup against the Blue Jackets.