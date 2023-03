Reimer saved 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Winnipeg on Monday.

Reimer allowed a goal in each of the second and third periods. He has a 10-16-6 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 32 games in 2022-23. Reimer struggled over his previous two starts by surrendering 11 goals on 53 shots.