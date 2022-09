Reimer will start between the pipes and play the whole game at home versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer is expected to enter the campaign as San Jose's No. 1 netminder after going 19-17-10 while posting a 2.90 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 48 appearances with the Sharks in 2021-22.