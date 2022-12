Reimer (lower body) hopes to return to action Friday against Anaheim or Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer will miss Wednesday's game against Vancouver, but he's evidently on the verge of returning to his role as the Sharks' No. 1 netminder. Reimer's gone 5-8-2 while posting a 3.00 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.