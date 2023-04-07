Reimer stopped 10 of 12 shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The two goalies had a near even split of Thursday's game, though Reimer was much less busy as he entered with the Sharks down 4-1. With 19 goals allowed over his last six outings, Reimer has been mediocre of late. The 35-year-old is at 12-18-8 with a 3.31 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. He won't be a favorite for fantasy managers if he gets the nod Saturday at home versus the Oilers.