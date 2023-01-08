Reimer allowed four goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

The Sharks' offense made things interesting enough in the second period, but David Pastrnak scored the last two goals of the game to lift the Bruins to the win. Reimer has lost five of his last six games, going 1-4-1 with 24 goals allowed in that span. The 34-year-old netminder is down to 7-12-3 with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 22 contests. The Sharks' next two games are back-to-back on the road -- they visit the Coyotes on Tuesday and the Kings on Wednesday. Look for Reimer and Kaapo Kahkonen to split those starts.