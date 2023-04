Reimer stopped 27 of 33 shots in a 6-2 loss to Winnipeg on Monday.

Reimer surrendered three goals in each of the first and third periods. It was the second straight game in which he allowed six goals and the fourth time in his last seven appearances that he's given up at least five markers. Reimer has a 12-20-8 record, 3.44 GAA and .891 save percentage in 42 outings this season.