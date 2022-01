Reimer was given the hook before the third period after giving up four goals on 24 shots to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

It was the second straight game in which Reimer was pulled, having given up a combined 10 goals on 41 shots (.756 save percentage). Considering the veteran's recent struggles, combined with Adin Hill being back in the fold, it's hard to imagine Hill won't be given a chance to earn the starting job, perhaps starting with Thursday's clash with Buffalo.