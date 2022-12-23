Reimer allowed two goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Reimer was able to put a bad start Tuesday versus the Flames behind him with a return to solid form here. The 34-year-old gave up goals to Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello, but Erik Karlsson's four-point effort gave the Sharks plenty of offense to get the win. Reimer improved to 7-9-3 with a 2.99 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 19 starts. He's started four of five games since returning from a lower-body injury, so it's safe to assume he'll get the nod in Vancouver on Tuesday following the holiday break.