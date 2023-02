Reimer is expected to start at home against Nashville on Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Reimer has a 9-14-6 record, 3.20 GAA and .898 save percentage in 29 contests this season. He's coming off a 26-save shutout over Seattle on Monday. The Predators have the 26th-ranked offense with 2.80 goals per game in 2022-23.