Reimer is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Thursday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Reimer has a 9-15-6 record, 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage in 30 contests this season. He'll be looking to bounce back after surrendering six goals on 31 shots in a 6-2 loss to Nashville on Feb. 23. St. Louis has lost its last six games, which has brought its record down to 26-29-5.