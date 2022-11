Reimer is expected to guard the home net against Detroit on Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reimer has a 5-5-2 record, 2.81 GAA and .909 save percentage in 12 games this season. He's won his last three contests while allowing a combined eight goals. The Red Wings have the 22nd-ranked offense with 2.88 goals per game, so they aren't the toughest of assignments.