Reimer is expected to get the starting nod on the road versus Detroit on Tuesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Reimer was shelled to the tune of six goals allowed on 17 shots in the first period of Sunday's matchup with the Penguins. With Adin Hill still working his way back to full fitness, the Sharks don't have much in the way of alternatives than to continue riding Reimer, though Hill could be in contention to start Thursday's clash with Buffalo.