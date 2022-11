Reimer is expected to guard the road net against Vegas on Tuesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Reimer has a 4-5-1 record, 2.88 GAA and .908 save percentage in 11 games this season. The Sharks are starting him for the third straight game and 12th time in San Jose's 18 contests. This might be a particularly difficult game for him though. The Golden Knights are tied for the third-best offense with 3.69 goals per game.