Per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News, Reimer was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Vegas.

Reimer was unbeatable in his last start Sunday against the Flyers, turning aside all 30 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and his first shutout of the season. The 34-year-old goaltender will try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a home matchup with a Golden Knights team that will likely be starting Adin Hill in goal after Logan Thompson picked up a 3-1 win over Toronto on Monday.