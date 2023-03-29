Reimer posted a 41-save shutout in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Reimer was on the top of his game to put the Sharks' nine-game skid to rest. He was responsible for four of the losses in that span (0-2-2), allowing 19 goals in five appearances during the rough patch. The shutout was his third of the season, his most since 2019-20. Reimer is up to 11-18-8 with a 3.31 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. He likely earned himself the start in a tough matchup versus the Golden Knights on Thursday.