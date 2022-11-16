Reimer made 24 saves on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Reimer was solid and kept the game close or tied for much of the contest. Timo Meier put the Sharks ahead for good with 2:48 left in the third period. The win was Reimer's third in a row, and it comes in a stretch where he's started a season-high three straight games. He's up to a 5-5-2 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 12 outings. The 34-year-old is solidifying his starting role over Kaapo Kahkonen. The Sharks return home Thursday to face the Red Wings.