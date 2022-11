Reimer will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer played well in his last start Thursday against the Panthers, stopping 41 of 44 shots, but he was ultimately bested by Florida in the shootout. The 34-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a favorable home matchup with an Anaheim team that's averaging only 2.73 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.