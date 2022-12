Reimer will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer has been sidelined since Nov. 25 with a lower-body issue, so he might have some rust to shake off early on Tuesday. He'll try to secure his sixth win of the season in a home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging just 2.70 goals per game on the road this year, 24th in the NHL.