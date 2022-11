Reimer will get the visiting crease against Dallas on Friday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer will get the start in the second game of back-to-back contests. He is 2-5-2 with a 2.88 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Reimer has lost his last four games, going 0-2-2, while giving up 15 goals on 126 shots. He will face the Stars, who have gone 8-4-1 this season, scoring 3.62 goals per game.