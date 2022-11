Reimer will defend the home crease against LA on Friday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Reimer was unable to play Wednesday in Seattle but will be back between the pipes Friday. He is 5-7-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Reimer's opponent, the Kings, have found the back of the net 70 times in 22 games this season.