Reimer will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer has struggled in the month of April, going 0-2-3 while posting a sub-par 3.27 GAA and .888 save percentage. He'll try to snap his personal six-game losing streak in a rough home matchup with a with a St. Louis squad that's averaging 3.70 goals per game on the road this year, second best in the NHL.