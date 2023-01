Reimer will guard the road cage Sunday against the Bruins, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Reimer was impressive in his last outing, turning aside 33 of 36 shots in a 5-3 victory over Dallas. He'll have a tough task Sunday, facing a first-place Bruins team that leads the NHL with 3.8 G/GP. Reimer is 8-13-4 this season with a .897 save percentage.