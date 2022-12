Reimer will defend the road goal Saturday against Dallas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Reimer surrendered six goals on 25 shots in a 6-2 loss to Vancouver on Tuesday. He has a 7-10-3 record this season with a 3.14 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 20 appearances. Reimer made 25 saves in a 5-4 win over the Stars on Nov. 11.